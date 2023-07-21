Weather Forest: Partial Effect Of Monsoon, Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

July 21, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

With the partial impacts of monsoon and monsoon turf south of Nepal, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country

