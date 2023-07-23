Cambodians Are Voting In General Election Today

Cambodians Are Voting In General Election Today

July 23, 2023, 8:11 a.m.

As voting begins, Prime Minister Hun Sen and his wife went to the polls to vote for the 7th National Assembly at the polling station in Vikrikar Teacher Training College, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

People in Cambodia will go to the polls on Sunday to vote in the country's general election. But due to the absence of a strong opposition party, Prime Minister Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party is almost certain to win.

Candidates from 18 political parties are running in the first general assembly election in five years.

A court decision forced the largest opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party to dissolve ahead of the last election in 2018. The ruling party subsequently took all 125 seats in the assembly.

In May of this year, electoral authorities disqualified the main opposition Candlelight Party from the election. They claimed the party's paperwork was incomplete.

Western nations have expressed concern about the high-handed political tactics used by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power for almost 40 years.

The prime minister earlier told a Hong Kong media outlet that his eldest son, Hun Manet, could become prime minister in three or four weeks. That suggests he may soon hand over the post to his son.

Polling stations across the country will close at 3 p.m. Preliminary results are expected to be announced in the evening.

Agencies

Russia Says Ukraine Cluster Bomb Killed Reporter
Jul 23, 2023
Today Is 41st BP Memorial Day, NC To Observe The All Over Nepal
Jul 22, 2023
Russia To Inspect Ships In Black Sea: Russian Foreign Ministry
Jul 22, 2023
North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea
Jul 22, 2023
Government Formed Six Member Probe Committee To Investigate Recent Gold Scam
Jul 21, 2023

More on International

Russia Says Ukraine Cluster Bomb Killed Reporter By Agencies 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Russia To Inspect Ships In Black Sea: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia's Withdrawal From Grain Deal By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Black Sea Shipping Under Threat By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russia To target Black Sea Ships By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Finish The 220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor Transmission Line Project On Schedule: MD Kul Man Ghising: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2023
Dusit Princess Kathmandu Has Started Its Business For Guests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2023
PM Pracchanda To Address UNFSS+2 Summit On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Partly To Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2023
Today Is 41st BP Memorial Day, NC To Observe The All Over Nepal By Agencies Jul 22, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75