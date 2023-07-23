Cambodians Are Voting In General Election Today

As voting begins, Prime Minister Hun Sen and his wife went to the polls to vote for the 7th National Assembly at the polling station in Vikrikar Teacher Training College, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

People in Cambodia will go to the polls on Sunday to vote in the country's general election. But due to the absence of a strong opposition party, Prime Minister Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party is almost certain to win.

Candidates from 18 political parties are running in the first general assembly election in five years.

A court decision forced the largest opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party to dissolve ahead of the last election in 2018. The ruling party subsequently took all 125 seats in the assembly.

In May of this year, electoral authorities disqualified the main opposition Candlelight Party from the election. They claimed the party's paperwork was incomplete.

Western nations have expressed concern about the high-handed political tactics used by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power for almost 40 years.

The prime minister earlier told a Hong Kong media outlet that his eldest son, Hun Manet, could become prime minister in three or four weeks. That suggests he may soon hand over the post to his son.

Polling stations across the country will close at 3 p.m. Preliminary results are expected to be announced in the evening.