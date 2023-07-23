Finish The 220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor Transmission Line Project On Schedule: MD Kul Man Ghising:

The 220 kV Kaligandki Corridor transmission line's construction is urgently being directed by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to proceed and be finished in accordance with the new schedule.

The project was delayed because to issues with the tree-felling permission procedure, regional barriers, and the poor performance of the Indian construction company L&T.

Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of NEA, personally oversaw the project after conducting a thorough evaluation of the construction site. He also held meetings with the project management and construction experts to identify the problems and come up with workable solutions.

In light of the importance and sensitivity of the Kaligandki Corridor transmission line for supplying electricity from hydropower projects, it has been decided that the construction must be completed by July without fail.

Upon completion, this transmission line will significantly ease the distribution of electricity to hydropower projects in Myagdi, Parbat, Kaski, and Lamjung districts.

The Kaligandki Corridor transmission line project spans 127 km and is divided into two sections. The first section, covering 39 km from Dana substation in Myagdi to Khurkot in Parbat, has already been completed and is operational. It includes 220 ÷ 132 kV substations in Khurkot and 220 ÷ 132 ÷ 33 kV substations in Dana.

The second section, spanning 88 km from Kushma to New Butwal substation, is in its final stages. Of the 235 towers planned for this section, 234 have been completed, with one tower currently under construction in the Devdah area of Rupandehi. Additionally, the laying of 7 kilometers of wire is pending in Parbat, Palpa, and Rupandehi.

From Sunwal municipality-13 Badera of Nawalparasi to New Butwal substation, towers for a 220 kV four-circuit (multi-circuit) line have been completed, and approximately 8 km of double circuit wire has been installed.

The construction of the Kaligandki Corridor transmission line is funded by the Nepal government, authorities, and concessional loans from the Asian Development Bank. This project is vital for transmitting about 1,200 megawatts of electricity to hydropower projects in the tributaries of Kaligandaki River.

New Butbal-Bardghat transmission line

Furthermore, there is a separate 220 kV transmission line under construction from the New Butwal substation in Sunwal Municipality-13 Bhumhi, Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta West) to Bardghat. The goal is to complete this line by December.

Previously, the project encountered delays due to decision-making processes regarding forest area land use and tree felling approval. Fortunately, the project now has the necessary permission for tree felling.

To complete the transmission line, 56 towers need to be constructed for the 21 km stretch. So far, 21 foundations have been laid, and 5 towers have been erected. Most of the transmission line equipment has been supplied to the project site.

Managing Director Ghising has instructed the project management and construction professionals to increase manpower and accelerate construction to complete the project within the next month, as the issues related to land use and tree felling in the forest area have been resolved.

Additionally, he has directed the commencement of pulling the double circuit wire, which will be laid from the 220 kV four-circuit (multi-circuit) line from Sunwal Municipality-13 Badera to the New Butwal Substation in Nawalparasi. The construction of the 220-132 KV New Butwal substation in Bhumhi has already been completed.

The NEA is committed to ensuring the timely completion of both the Kaligandki Corridor transmission line and the New Butwal-Bardghat transmission line, to enhance the power supply and cater to the growing electricity needs of the region.



