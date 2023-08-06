Himalaya Airlines Donates Funds To Lowa Prasad Bal Griha

Himalaya Airlines donates funds to Lowa Prasad Bal Griha under step towards education campaign

Aug. 6, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

Taking further its“Step Towards Education”campaign underits Corporate Social Responsibility, Himalaya Airlines made a significant contribution for the renovation of kitchen and dining facilities of Lowa Prasad Bal Griha,a non-governmental and non-political social organization operated by Lowa Prasad Sudhar Sangh for the orphan and underprivileged children.

During a handover ceremony organized at the premises of the orphanage, on August 03, 2023, President Zhou Enyong handed over the cheque of Rs. 3,96,000/- to the chairperson Usha Karki. In addition to the significant cash contribution, the airlines also donated kitchen cutlerysets, sketch books and various sport games like Cricket set, Carrom Board, Badminton sets, basket balls, Ludo,skipping ropes, Hula Hoop, etc. to uplift the lives of resident children. Located at Sundarijalthe organization currently provides shelter, education, care, and a nurturing environment to total 13children.

The cash funds will be utilized to facilitate the renovation of kitchen and dining area of the building, creating a more conducive and comfortable living space for the children to maintain a healthy, homely environment.

Himalayan Airlines 2.jpg

"Base in Nepal and serve in Nepal" is the commitment made and stuck to since long by Himalaya Airlines. Since its establishment, Himalaya Airlines has been making possible contributions to its utmost for the society. Through the donation to Lowa Prasad Bal Griha this time, we wish to provide better living and accommodation conditions to the children staying here andhope they will grow to be the contributors to the nation’s future." remarked Mr. Zhou Enyong, President of Himalaya Airlines.

Usha Karki expressed her gratitude and welcomed the airlines’ gesture of donating the sports games to nurture the children’s interest in various sports activities.“We are immensely thankful to Himalaya Airlines for their caring contribution to our organization. Their generosity will significantly improve the lives of the children under our care,” she said.

Himalaya Airlines has always prioritized its corporate social responsibility initiatives and in the past seven years, the airlines has also extended its support to the children of Prayas Nepal, the home for orphan and under privileged children, providing various educational and essential supplies annually.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Aug 06, 2023
Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda
Aug 05, 2023
Ambassador Kafle Presented Letter Of Credence To Argentine President
Aug 05, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki, Sudur Pachim And Lumbini Province
Aug 05, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Bagmati and Kosi Provinces
Aug 04, 2023

More on National

Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 3 minutes ago
Ambassador Kafle Presented Letter Of Credence To Argentine President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL: A Maiden Century By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 7 hours ago
KU And Australia’s Crown Institute Of Higher Education Signed Historic Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
AMBASSADOR NONA DEPREZ: Diplomat With Heart By A Correspondent 3 days, 8 hours ago
EU Reports Nepal's Rights Record On Positive Trajectory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

MONETARY POLICY 2023/024: Relief To Share Market By Keshab Poudel Aug 06, 2023
Nepal’s Trader Hikes The Prices Of Rice as India Bans Its Export By Agencies Aug 06, 2023
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To Three Years In Prison By Agencies Aug 06, 2023
Hiroshima Victims Remembered 78 Years On By Agencies Aug 06, 2023
Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2023
KUL MAN GHISNG’s MISSION: Transmission Line Completion By Keshab Poudel Aug 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75