Nepal’s Trader Hikes The Prices Of Rice as India Bans Its Export

Aug. 6, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

The price of rice in Nepal has soared as soon as the decision of the government of India to ban rice export.

Under the pretext that India has banned exports, the businessmen of Nepal have started selling the already imported rice by increasing the price. Taking advantage of India’s decision of July 20 to ban exports of all types of white rice except Basmati, they raised prices suddenly.

The government of India banded exports of non-Basmati white rice in an attempt to rein in rising prices at home.

In the last one week, the price of a bag of rice weighing 20 kgs has increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250, said Pavitra Bajracharya, president of Retailors’ Association of Nepal.

The price of fine rice has increased by Rs. 200 per bag and coarse rice by Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 per bag within a week.

“A kg of rice has been dearer by Rs. 10-15 based on the varieties in a short period,” he said.

The price of jeera fine rice which cost Rs. 80 per kg a week ago has increased to Rs. 90 and coarse rice which cost Rs. 62 has started selling at Rs. 76 in the market.

“The claim of the wholesalers to hike the price of rice is not reliable in this context because there is no import of rice at present. The wholesalers are trying to take advantage of the ban on export of rice imposed by India,” Bajracharya told The Rising Nepal.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

