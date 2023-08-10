Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says

Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says

Aug. 10, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has revealed a plan to send more troops along the western Russian border in response to what he called "threats" posed by NATO.

Shoigu delivered a speech at a defense ministry meeting on Wednesday. He insisted that military support by the United States and European nations for Ukraine has been creating a serious risk threatening to make the current situation worse.

He said threats to Russia's security have multiplied in western and northwestern Russia, citing NATO's expansion, with Finland having joined the alliance.

He also noted that Poland, a NATO member, has been purchasing weapons from the US and other nations to beef up its military forces.

Shoigu said an adequate response is necessary to deal with those threats.

The Polish government is on high alert as Belarus is believed to have been harboring fighters of the private military firm Wagner Group after they staged a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia.

Poland's deputy interior minister told local media on Wednesday that the country will deploy an additional 2,000 troops to an area near the border with Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that any aggression against Belarus would be considered as an aggression against Russia.

Belarus' defense ministry announced this week that it launched military exercises in an area near Poland. There is concern that tensions may grow further.

Agencies

Biden Orders Limits On US Investment In Chinese High-tech Sectors
Aug 10, 2023
EU Ambassador To Nepal Deprez Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel
Aug 09, 2023
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality
Aug 09, 2023
China's Exports Post Biggest Drop In 3 Years
Aug 09, 2023
Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Reconfirm Bilateral Unity
Aug 08, 2023

More on International

Biden Orders Limits On US Investment In Chinese High-tech Sectors By Agencies 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
China's Exports Post Biggest Drop In 3 Years By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Beijing Records Heaviest Rainfall in 140 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Reconfirm Bilateral Unity By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-ETHOPIA YSB EXCHANGE Sharing Experiences By Keshab Poudel Aug 10, 2023
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song And FNCCI President Dhakal Discusses Discuss Business And Investment Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini and Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2023
Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
Madan Puraskar Guthi Shortlisted Five Books For Madan Puraskar 2079 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
The Use Of Electric Stoves Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75