NEA Has Made Significant Progress In The Last Two Years: MD Kul Man Ghising

The Government of Nepal, through the decision of the Council of Ministers on July 25, 2078, appointed me as the Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority for 4 years. Accepting the biggest challenge of my personal life, I returned to the Authority for the second term to fulfill the responsibility given by the Government of Nepal.

Improving the financial condition of the Authority, good governance within the organization, electrification to provide electricity to every citizen's home, expansion and strengthening of infrastructure structures for transmission and distribution to make electricity supply reliable and dependable, advancing large hydropower projects for production, increasing domestic consumption and exporting surplus electricity, etc. has been increased.

Increase the profit of the organization and make it a strong, disciplined and respected organization in the country, increase electricity production and reduce leakage, expand access to maximum customers, reduce financial expenses, expand and improve transmission and distribution lines and substations, improve management and provide customers with regular, quality, reliable And we are working around the clock to produce enough electricity. 2 years ago, about 89 percent electrification has now reached 95 percent.

The improvement and strengthening of the infrastructure structures of the system has been promoted to address consumer complaints of power outages from time to time. The construction of 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines and substations has been progressed in a phased manner by projecting the power demand of 11 major cities of the country including the federal capital Kathmandu Valley by the year 2050. To modernize and automate service delivery, transmission and distribution substations are being automated under the Digital NEA program.

In order to accelerate the construction of projects, contracts for some long-stalled transmission and distribution projects were cancelled and new contracts were issued. Regular inspection and monitoring of unplanned sites was carried out to complete the projects under construction.

Major achievements during the period

Financial and Administrative Reforms

The profit of the Authority was 6 billion 10 million rupees in the financial year 2077/78, but the net profit increased again to 13 billion 37 million rupees in the financial year 2078/79. According to the unaudited financial statement of the fiscal year 2079/80, the profit of the Authority is 12 billion 33 million rupees. Last year, due to the prolongation of the dry season and the decrease in the flow of water in rivers and canals, the power generation of the Authority and the private sector hydropower plants decreased and the import of electricity increased slightly to meet the domestic demand, which affected the profits. The Authority's revenue from electricity sales and other income was about Rs. 81 billion two years ago, but now it has increased to about Rs. 1,018 billion. The accumulated profit of the authority has increased from 11 billion to 36 billion 67 million rupees.

- The evaluation of the Authority's real estate was completed. In addition, the third financial restructuring of the Authority was prepared and the process of issuing shares of the Authority to the public in accordance with the Law on the Authority 2041 was advanced.

- Based on the concept of "the right person in the right place" to improve customer service, the performance management system was continued as a standard for electricity leakage control, electricity tariff arrears collection, etc. - Centralized payment and online payment system was established.

- The centralized payment and online payment system was made effective for budget and expenditure control. During the last two years, the authority has invested about Rs. 48 billion in the expansion and improvement of the transmission and distribution system. In addition, it has accumulated about 30 billion in the government fund as loans, interest and royalties.

Distribution and Customers

Electricity leakage, which was 17.38 percent in 2077.78, has decreased by 3.92 percent to 13.46 percent at present. Electricity leakage towards distribution has been limited to 9.76 percent.

About two years ago, 89 percent of the citizens got electricity from the national transmission line, but now it has reached 95 percent. Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces are basically fully electrified. Koshi Province has reached 95% electrification, Lumbini Province 98%, Karnali Province 67% and Sudurpaschim Province 82%. Out of 753 local levels, 505 local levels have been almost fully electrified by the government system, 227 local levels have been electrified in most places and 21 local levels have been electrified by solar, small and small hydro power. All preparations are being completed to implement the government's announcement to electrify the entire country within the next two years.

Per capita energy consumption has increased from about 235 units to 380 units.

In the last 2 years, 800 MVA of industrial power load has been approved.

The work of undergrounding the power distribution system of Kathmandu Valley, Bharatpur and Pokhara Metropolitan Area has been started due to the coordination problem with the concerned agencies, though there is some delay, the construction work has been progressed to complete the work.

- Arrangements have been made to provide single phase connection to customers in 3 days and 3 phase meter in 10 days. The online application for three-phase connection has been arranged. The smart meter connection program for three-phase customers has been accelerated.

- NEA App was used to provide various information and services to customers, including electricity tariff payment.

- 50 kVA The provision of transformers for loads up to 100 kVA was maintained without change.

- 200 kVA for customers of milking center, cold storage, community drinking water and community irrigation. Provided that electricity can be supplied from transformers of the Authority.

- By making a clear arrangement in relation to the charging station and for promotion, the electric line up to the place where the charging station is located. The electricity can be supplied from V. P. Co. transformers.

- About 2.2 million customers have been subsidized by the authority for free electricity, irrigation, drinking water, religious places, charging stations, etc.

- About 40,000 meters were provided free of charge to poor families.

- Call centers have been established and operational in all provinces to address customer complaints regarding electricity supply.

- The installation of smart meters has been successfully completed in the areas under Ratnapark and Maharajganjvitaran Kendra. In the coming days, the work of installing smart meters across the country has been progressed.

Street Lighting and Charging Stations

Green Hydrogen Program

Regarding the green hydrogen program, a study report on the feasibility of green hydrogen production and use in Nepal has been prepared with the technical assistance of Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Korea and Kathmandu University and is in the process of implementation. The authority has prepared to establish a green hydrogen plant as a model project.

Transmission line

Internal:

1) Currently 5742 circuit km. transmission line and 8867 MVA capacity substations are operational.

2) 400/220/132 about 900 circuit km in two years. Transmission line construction is completed. When 9300 circuit km. Under construction.

3) About 25 hundred M.V.A. The construction of 17 substations with a capacity of 10500 MVA has been completed. 54 capacity substations are under construction.

4) A master plan of transmission and substation structures has been prepared by dividing major cities of the country, including Kathmandu, into 11 clusters to meet the electricity demand by 2050. Accordingly, the construction will be carried out gradually by pooling resources.

5.400/220/132 KV from around Hulaki Highway in Madhesh region to meet the power demand for increasing urbanization and industrialization around Hulaki Highway. Construction of east-west transmission line has started.

Butwal-Lamhi-Chinchu, Dododhara-Daichi (Attaria) 400 kV. The transmission line segment has been studied in detail and the construction phase has been progressively advanced. A detailed study of the transmission line crossing the Madhyapahari highway is being completed. Arunhav-Tingla-Dudhkoshi-Dhalkebar and Arunhav-Inaruva-Anarmani 400 KV transmission lines have been completed and are in the stage of financial management. For reliable and quality power supply, transmission line extension, addition of capacitor bank and improvement and extension of distribution structure have been widely advanced.

International:

Butwal-Gorakhpur 400 kV. Construction of transmission line has started. Kushah-Kataiya second circuit 132 kV. Parwanipur-Raxaul second circuit 132 kV and Mainhiya-Sampatiya 132 kV double circuit 132 kV. Construction of transmission line has been completed. Inaruwa-Purnia and Lamki-Wareli 400 kV. Line, Nepalgunj-Nanpar 132 KV. and Attiraya (Daichi)-Tanakpur 220 kV. The process for construction of transmission lines has been advanced. China Ratmate-Rasuwagadi-Kerung 400 kV link. Transmission line study has been completed.

Electricity business

- Nepal started exporting 39 MW of electricity to India for the first time from November 2021 and currently about 450 MW of electricity is being exported.

- About 600 MW additional projects for export to India are in the process of approval by the Ministry of Power of India.

- 132 kV connected to various locations in Vihar and Nepal. PTC will sell about 300 megawatts of power from the central grid of India through Vihar grid through transmission lines. A tripartite agreement has been reached between India, Bihar State Power Corporation and the Authority.

- A medium term power purchase agreement for 200 megawatts for 5 years has been signed with the Indian power trading company NVVN to supply power to the Indian state of Haryana. The agreement has been submitted to the Indian Ministry of Power for approval.

- India's NVVN is in the final stages of a tripartite agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board to export power to Bangladesh.

internal:

- So far, the total installed capacity of the system has reached 2822 MW, while in 2078/79 and 2079/80 (up to 24th of Shravan 2080/81), 751 MW and 632.37 MW respectively were produced from hydroelectric and solar projects of a total of 1383.37 MW. has started

- So far, about 8052 megawatts of power purchase and sale agreements have been signed and in the last two years, only about 1774 megawatts of power purchase and sale agreements have been signed. Apart from this, the authority has already completed the draft power purchase and sale agreement of about 2290 megawatts. A total of 2168 megawatts of PPAs are in the process of being drafted.

- The base price of solar power is Rs. 5 and ninety four paisa and the procurement contract of about 100 megawatts of solar power is in the process of being bid out for the first time.

Generation

The process of raising financial resources for investment in the Upper Arun Hydropower Project with a connected capacity of 1060 MW has reached the final stage. The construction of office and staff accommodation at the project site has reached the final stage. Construction of approximately 24 km of access roads, including 2 km of tunnels, has commenced. The selection of consultants for construction supervision of the project has reached the final stage.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Arun-4 Hydropower Project Authority and Sutlej Jalvidyut Nigam, India, for an installed capacity of 490 MW. The process of setting up a joint venture company has been advanced to take the project forward.

- Land acquisition and other works are underway to advance the construction of the 210 MW Chainpur Seti project.

The construction of 4 hydropower projects of 270 MW under the leadership of Chilime Jalvidyut, a subsidiary of the authority, has reached the final stage.

The process of land acquisition for the construction of the 635 MW Dudhkoshi Reservoir Hydropower Project has been initiated and the necessary process with the Asian Development Bank and other donors for investment has been taken forward.

Following the completion of the financial management of the 99 MW Tamakoshi Fifth Hydropower Project, the procurement process for the selection of contractors to commence construction has been advanced. In addition, the construction process for the 60 MW Modi hydropower project has been invited and the construction process has been advanced.

- The study of Sunkoshi 3 and some pumped storage projects including Uttarganga, Andhikhola has started.

The coming days will be more challenging for the authority. The first challenge is to institutionalize the benefits achieved so far, while the second is to manage the market for the electricity produced. The third challenge is to increase the regularity and quality of electricity supply. I also express my commitment to resolve the challenges and focus all possible efforts to provide the citizens of the country with adequate, regular, reliable and quality electricity in the coming days and to create a competent and strong authority with profits.

Nepal's Electricity Trade and Access to the International Electricity Market

The Nepal Electricity Authority has inked 1774 MEW electricity purchase and sale agreements in the recent two years. During this time, the Authority has made an extra PPA of 1500 MW. available for RoR hydropower projects. As a result, 1105 May. Ten PPPs have been approved, and several more are in the works. There are currently 6750 me.w.a. towards RoR. And the 4500 MW. opening towards PRoR is being filled correspondingly. A total of 1246 May electricity production has been enhanced and connected to the national grid in the last two years. The total capacity has now reached 8052 MW. The Government of India has approved the export of 452 megawatts of electricity generated by ten hydroelectric projects to India, and the electricity is being exported appropriately. Over the previous two years, the Authority has studied the power market by soliciting bids for electricity export and import in India and analyzing offers from Indian producers and electrical trading organizations. Even if the offer did not immediately benefit the authority, it is envisaged that the experience will be beneficial to Nepal in terms of market design and expansion. In addition to the Nepal-approved projects for power export, the Authority has reached an agreement with the Indian trading business NVVN for 200 May. It has concluded a 5-year medium-term electricity sales deal for exporting electricity during the rainy season, and the capacity will be approved by the Government of India in the near future, with preparations underway to export electricity. The Nepal Electricity Authority has produced a total of 1073 MW from 19 hydroelectric projects, including these. PTC India and NVVN, two Indian power trading companies, have applied to the Government of India for electricity permission. Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) and Nepal-Bihar 132 kV. Indian Power Trading Company PTC India and N.V. Pvt. Ltd., Nepal has agreed to enter the Indian electricity market for the first time. They have entered into a power purchase and selling deal. The Authority has constructed a second 400 kV inland transmission line between New Butwal and Gorakhpur. It is gaining international experience in infrastructure construction by forming a 50:50 joint venture company with the Power Grid Corporation of India to build the Indian section of the transmission structure, and the line has begun construction after signing an ITSA with the Power Grid. The above-mentioned line will be finished in about three years, beginning in about 2500 May. Electricity is exportable. Two more 400 kV international transmission lines, Inaruwa-Purnia and Dododhara-Bareli, with direct authority participation. Discussions have begun, with the Indian side agreeing to complete construction in 2027.28 and 2028.29. The international transmission structure will be finished in 10 years, allowing for the export of around 10,000 megawatts of electricity to neighboring countries. In the case of Bangladesh 40-50 May. The Authority for Electricity Export, Bangladesh Power Development Board, and Indian Electricity Trading Company NVVN have reached the final stage of signing the tripartite electricity sales agreement, and the authority is preparing for Nepal to enter the South Asian sub-regional market this year. The solar power authority on May 25. as well as 62 May from the private sector. 87 May. The highest price per unit if connected to the national grid is Rs. 5.94. The last step of bid evaluation for procuring 90 May solar electricity through PPP is underway. Tanakpur substation in India is connected to a 50 MVA, 220132 kV power line. At the authority's expense, the capacity of the power transformer has been raised to 100 MVA, allowing the authority to import/export more electricity. The 132 kV transmission lines Kataiya-Kushaha and Raxaul-Parwanipur are linked to India. The addition of a second circuit to the transmission lines has boosted the dependability and transmission capacity of power. The Nepal Electricity Authority has proposed additional transmission lines to connect with India's Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through Nepal-India meetings, and studies and construction work have also been carried out in this regard. The construction works of Mainhia-New Nautanuwa and Kohalpur-Nanpara 132 kV transmission lines connecting Nepal and Uttar Pradesh have been advanced. This has created a background for Nepal to export electricity to India's Uttar Pradesh during the rainy season in the future. Current Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV. The capacity of the transmission line is 80 m.w.a. In view of the hydropower projects that will be completed in the Far West region in the future, the capacity of that line should be increased through HTLS or 220 kV. Preparations are being made to start the study between Nepal and India at the request of the Nepal Electricity Authority regarding the construction of a new line at the voltage level.

Excerpt of NEA’s Managing Director Kul Man Ghising’s statement delivered at a press meet organized to public two years of his tenure as a Managing Director on 10 August.