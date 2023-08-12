NEA Has Made Significant Progress In The Last Two Years: MD Kul Man Ghising

The Government of Nepal, through the decision of the Council of Ministers on July 25, 2078, appointed me as the Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority for 4 years. Accepting the biggest challenge of my personal life, I returned to the Authority for the second term to fulfill the responsibility given by the Government of Nepal.
Improving the financial condition of the Authority, good governance within the organization, electrification to provide electricity to every citizen's home, expansion and strengthening of infrastructure structures for transmission and distribution to make electricity supply reliable and dependable, advancing large hydropower projects for production, increasing domestic consumption and exporting surplus electricity, etc. has been increased.
Increase the profit of the organization and make it a strong, disciplined and respected organization in the country, increase electricity production and reduce leakage, expand access to maximum customers, reduce financial expenses, expand and improve transmission and distribution lines and substations, improve management and provide customers with regular, quality, reliable And we are working around the clock to produce enough electricity. 2 years ago, about 89 percent electrification has now reached 95 percent.
The improvement and strengthening of the infrastructure structures of the system has been promoted to address consumer complaints of power outages from time to time. The construction of 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines and substations has been progressed in a phased manner by projecting the power demand of 11 major cities of the country including the federal capital Kathmandu Valley by the year 2050. To modernize and automate service delivery, transmission and distribution substations are being automated under the Digital NEA program.
In order to accelerate the construction of projects, contracts for some long-stalled transmission and distribution projects were cancelled and new contracts were issued. Regular inspection and monitoring of unplanned sites was carried out to complete the projects under construction.
Major achievements during the period
Financial and Administrative Reforms
The profit of the Authority was 6 billion 10 million rupees in the financial year 2077/78, but the net profit increased again to 13 billion 37 million rupees in the financial year 2078/79. According to the unaudited financial statement of the fiscal year 2079/80, the profit of the Authority is 12 billion 33 million rupees. Last year, due to the prolongation of the dry season and the decrease in the flow of water in rivers and canals, the power generation of the Authority and the private sector hydropower plants decreased and the import of electricity increased slightly to meet the domestic demand, which affected the profits. The Authority's revenue from electricity sales and other income was about Rs. 81 billion two years ago, but now it has increased to about Rs. 1,018 billion. The accumulated profit of the authority has increased from 11 billion to 36 billion 67 million rupees.
- The evaluation of the Authority's real estate was completed. In addition, the third financial restructuring of the Authority was prepared and the process of issuing shares of the Authority to the public in accordance with the Law on the Authority 2041 was advanced.
- Based on the concept of "the right person in the right place" to improve customer service, the performance management system was continued as a standard for electricity leakage control, electricity tariff arrears collection, etc. - Centralized payment and online payment system was established.
- The centralized payment and online payment system was made effective for budget and expenditure control. During the last two years, the authority has invested about Rs. 48 billion in the expansion and improvement of the transmission and distribution system. In addition, it has accumulated about 30 billion in the government fund as loans, interest and royalties.
Distribution and Customers
Electricity leakage, which was 17.38 percent in 2077.78, has decreased by 3.92 percent to 13.46 percent at present. Electricity leakage towards distribution has been limited to 9.76 percent.
About two years ago, 89 percent of the citizens got electricity from the national transmission line, but now it has reached 95 percent. Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces are basically fully electrified. Koshi Province has reached 95% electrification, Lumbini Province 98%, Karnali Province 67% and Sudurpaschim Province 82%. Out of 753 local levels, 505 local levels have been almost fully electrified by the government system, 227 local levels have been electrified in most places and 21 local levels have been electrified by solar, small and small hydro power. All preparations are being completed to implement the government's announcement to electrify the entire country within the next two years.
Per capita energy consumption has increased from about 235 units to 380 units.
In the last 2 years, 800 MVA of industrial power load has been approved.
The work of undergrounding the power distribution system of Kathmandu Valley, Bharatpur and Pokhara Metropolitan Area has been started due to the coordination problem with the concerned agencies, though there is some delay, the construction work has been progressed to complete the work.
- Arrangements have been made to provide single phase connection to customers in 3 days and 3 phase meter in 10 days. The online application for three-phase connection has been arranged. The smart meter connection program for three-phase customers has been accelerated.
- NEA App was used to provide various information and services to customers, including electricity tariff payment.
- 50 kVA The provision of transformers for loads up to 100 kVA was maintained without change.
- 200 kVA for customers of milking center, cold storage, community drinking water and community irrigation. Provided that electricity can be supplied from transformers of the Authority.
- By making a clear arrangement in relation to the charging station and for promotion, the electric line up to the place where the charging station is located. The electricity can be supplied from V. P. Co. transformers.
- About 2.2 million customers have been subsidized by the authority for free electricity, irrigation, drinking water, religious places, charging stations, etc.
- About 40,000 meters were provided free of charge to poor families.
- Call centers have been established and operational in all provinces to address customer complaints regarding electricity supply.
- The installation of smart meters has been successfully completed in the areas under Ratnapark and Maharajganjvitaran Kendra. In the coming days, the work of installing smart meters across the country has been progressed.
Street Lighting and Charging Stations
Transmission line
Internal:
1) Currently 5742 circuit km. transmission line and 8867 MVA capacity substations are operational.
2) 400/220/132 about 900 circuit km in two years. Transmission line construction is completed. When 9300 circuit km. Under construction.
3) About 25 hundred M.V.A. The construction of 17 substations with a capacity of 10500 MVA has been completed. 54 capacity substations are under construction.
4) A master plan of transmission and substation structures has been prepared by dividing major cities of the country, including Kathmandu, into 11 clusters to meet the electricity demand by 2050. Accordingly, the construction will be carried out gradually by pooling resources.
5.400/220/132 KV from around Hulaki Highway in Madhesh region to meet the power demand for increasing urbanization and industrialization around Hulaki Highway. Construction of east-west transmission line has started.
International:
Electricity business
- Nepal started exporting 39 MW of electricity to India for the first time from November 2021 and currently about 450 MW of electricity is being exported.
- About 600 MW additional projects for export to India are in the process of approval by the Ministry of Power of India.
- 132 kV connected to various locations in Vihar and Nepal. PTC will sell about 300 megawatts of power from the central grid of India through Vihar grid through transmission lines. A tripartite agreement has been reached between India, Bihar State Power Corporation and the Authority.
- A medium term power purchase agreement for 200 megawatts for 5 years has been signed with the Indian power trading company NVVN to supply power to the Indian state of Haryana. The agreement has been submitted to the Indian Ministry of Power for approval.
- India's NVVN is in the final stages of a tripartite agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board to export power to Bangladesh.
internal:
- So far, the total installed capacity of the system has reached 2822 MW, while in 2078/79 and 2079/80 (up to 24th of Shravan 2080/81), 751 MW and 632.37 MW respectively were produced from hydroelectric and solar projects of a total of 1383.37 MW. has started
- So far, about 8052 megawatts of power purchase and sale agreements have been signed and in the last two years, only about 1774 megawatts of power purchase and sale agreements have been signed. Apart from this, the authority has already completed the draft power purchase and sale agreement of about 2290 megawatts. A total of 2168 megawatts of PPAs are in the process of being drafted.
- The base price of solar power is Rs. 5 and ninety four paisa and the procurement contract of about 100 megawatts of solar power is in the process of being bid out for the first time.
Generation
The process of raising financial resources for investment in the Upper Arun Hydropower Project with a connected capacity of 1060 MW has reached the final stage. The construction of office and staff accommodation at the project site has reached the final stage. Construction of approximately 24 km of access roads, including 2 km of tunnels, has commenced. The selection of consultants for construction supervision of the project has reached the final stage.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Arun-4 Hydropower Project Authority and Sutlej Jalvidyut Nigam, India, for an installed capacity of 490 MW. The process of setting up a joint venture company has been advanced to take the project forward.
- Land acquisition and other works are underway to advance the construction of the 210 MW Chainpur Seti project.
The construction of 4 hydropower projects of 270 MW under the leadership of Chilime Jalvidyut, a subsidiary of the authority, has reached the final stage.
The process of land acquisition for the construction of the 635 MW Dudhkoshi Reservoir Hydropower Project has been initiated and the necessary process with the Asian Development Bank and other donors for investment has been taken forward.
Following the completion of the financial management of the 99 MW Tamakoshi Fifth Hydropower Project, the procurement process for the selection of contractors to commence construction has been advanced. In addition, the construction process for the 60 MW Modi hydropower project has been invited and the construction process has been advanced.
- The study of Sunkoshi 3 and some pumped storage projects including Uttarganga, Andhikhola has started.
The coming days will be more challenging for the authority. The first challenge is to institutionalize the benefits achieved so far, while the second is to manage the market for the electricity produced. The third challenge is to increase the regularity and quality of electricity supply. I also express my commitment to resolve the challenges and focus all possible efforts to provide the citizens of the country with adequate, regular, reliable and quality electricity in the coming days and to create a competent and strong authority with profits.
Nepal's Electricity Trade and Access to the International Electricity Market
Excerpt of NEA’s Managing Director Kul Man Ghising’s statement delivered at a press meet organized to public two years of his tenure as a Managing Director on 10 August.
