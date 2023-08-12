Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces

Aug. 12, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impact of low pressure system in Bihar. Axis of monsoon trough is also close to Nepal. There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

