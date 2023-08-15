JICA Has Resumed Japan Overseas Volunteer (JOCV) Program

JICA's JOCV got resumed with the dispatch of Miki Animoto to Nepal for the first time today after the COVID-19 in 2020.

Animoto will be helping with the integrated community development programmes run by JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN) in places such as Lalitpur and Sindhupalchowk for two years starting from today, according to a press release issued by JAAN.

JICA has been providing JAAN with JOCV for over two decades for the development of Japanese language, culture and community development in Nepal.

JAAN chairperson Dr. Ramchandra Bhusal welcomed JOCV Animoto at the JAAN office and remarked that JOCVs have been playing an important role in expanding bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal to the people to people and bringing in Japanese technology to Nepal.

Some 1,453 JOCVs have contributed to Nepal's development in Nepal through JICA in the last 53 years when JICA started to send JOCVs in Nepal.