Upper Tamakoshi To Issue 1:1 Share To Its Share Holders

The past three months have been extremely busy for Mohan Prasad Gautam, Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited's chief executive. In his more than four-month stint as the first CEO hired following the generation, Gautam has already completed significant responsibilities.

In the same way that climate change has impacted the water cycle globally, it has also impacted the Upper Tamakoshi's snowmelt, which has an impact on generation. Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited must pay over $1 billion in fines to the NEA as a result of this.

Despite all of these challenges, CEO Gautam has persevered and driven all of the remaining work to completion. The first of these tasks is to distribute the appropriate shares among the stockholders and neighborhood.

CEO Gautam has finally stated that the business will issue the right share after multiple rounds of board meetings, discussions with the Security Board of Nepal, and persuading the board of directors, which is chaired by NEA MD Kul Man Ghising.

The Limited is going to issue 10 and a half crore rightful shares from September 4(18th Bhadra). The business is prepared to issue rights shares in a 1:1 ratio to its shareholder members.

The company announced that it is getting ready to offer shares after receiving approval from the Nepal Securities Board and the Electricity Regulatory Commission. A right share issuance totaling 10 billion 59 million rupees is currently scheduled by the firm. The sales manager for issuing and distributing the company's shares is Sunrise Capital Limited. Members who are shareholders may apply through October 7th.

According to the corporation, the money raised following the issuance of legitimate shares and the revenue from the Upper Tamakosi Hydroelectric Power Station would be used to fund the 99 MW Upper Tamakosi 5 and other projects, as well as 20 MW Rollwalling.

The company's paid-up capital will be 21 billion 18 billion 200 rupees after issuing legal shares. At Dolakha, the corporation's 456 MW Upper Tamakosi Hydroelectric Project is in use.

The project, which was expected to cost 35 billion 29 million rupees, minus bank interest, to complete, has been concluded at 88 billion rupees, according to the firm. Accordingly, Upper Tamakosi was finished for a total price of 193 million rupees. The corporation claims that of the entire cost, 52 billion rupees are the actual cost and the remaining amounts represent bank interest, an increase in foreign exchange, and other expenses.

The founders of the business own 41% of Nepal Electricity Authority, 6% of Nepal Telecom, 2% of Citizen Investment Fund, and 2% of National Insurance Institute. Similar to this, 10% of Dolakha district inhabitants, 15% of the general public, and 24% of employee savings funds are invested.

“Thanks to strong backing and clear direction from chairman Kul Man Ghising, I have been pushing all the reforms agenda to turn company attractive to public. My board members are supportive,” said CEO Gautam.

CEO Gautam still has a lot of work to do to turn the company into a successful and appealing investment for shareholders, despite the fact that he is steadily eliminating the challenges.