Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 18, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Called On Vice President Yadav, Discussed Matter of Bilateral Interest
Aug 18, 2023
Nepal’s Development Partners And Nepal Government Formalize School Education Sector Plan
Aug 18, 2023
British Ambassador Fenn Presents Credentials To President Paudel
Aug 18, 2023
Upper Tamakoshi To Issue 1:1 Share To Its Share Holders
Aug 17, 2023
Rasuwagadhi To Start Generation By October
Aug 17, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Called On Vice President Yadav, Discussed Matter of Bilateral Interest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2023
Nepal’s Development Partners And Nepal Government Formalize School Education Sector Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2023
British Ambassador Fenn Presents Credentials To President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2023
UN Security Council Debates Human Rights Abuses In North Korea By Agencies Aug 18, 2023
POLITICS: PM Prachanda Speaks By A Correspondent Aug 17, 2023
Upper Tamakoshi To Issue 1:1 Share To Its Share Holders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75