Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province tonight.