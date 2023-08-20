Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura

Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura

Aug. 20, 2023, 8:17 a.m.

Air flights disrupted for two weeks have been resumed at Kolti airport of Bajura district on Friday. The flights were halted owing to the direction of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to airlines companies to not conduct flights in mountainous districts after midday.

Chief of the Kolti branch office of CAAN, Bir Bahadur Budha, informed the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that the CAAN had argued that the hilly and mountainous districts of Sudurpaschim and Karnali Provinces had adverse weather in monsoon season, thereby posing risk to air flight. With this argument, CAAN had stopped flights since July 30.

However, following wider criticism and public complaint about flight disruption, CAAN lifted the direction.

Kolti Airport, located in a remote area of Bajura district, sees at least two flights in a day.

Nepal Airlines, Sit Air, Tara Air and Summit Air have been conducting flights to and from Kolti-Nepalgunj, and Kolti-Dhangadhi reports RSS.

Agencies

