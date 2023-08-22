Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province

Aug. 22, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from normal position and low pressure is building in Madhya Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There are generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Russia Has Requested For A Proposal for Metro Rail Project In Kathmandu
Aug 22, 2023
Nepal Exported 670,000 Kilos Of Tomato To India In Two Weeks
Aug 22, 2023
Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha Appointed Chief Justice
Aug 21, 2023
Vice President Yadav Returned After Attending China Kunming Expo Fair
Aug 21, 2023
Japan Hands Over The Medical Equipment To Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital
Aug 21, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Russia Has Requested For A Proposal for Metro Rail Project In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2023
Nepal Exported 670,000 Kilos Of Tomato To India In Two Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2023
BRICS Leaders May Discuss Increasing Use Of Local Currencies In Trade By Agencies Aug 22, 2023
North Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch 'Satellite' Later This Month By Agencies Aug 22, 2023
Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha Appointed Chief Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2023
Vice President Yadav Returned After Attending China Kunming Expo Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75