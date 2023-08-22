Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from normal position and low pressure is building in Madhya Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There are generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province.