Nepal Beat Hong Kong And Lift Quadrangular Series trophy

Nepal Women’s cricket team won the finals of 2023 Women’s Quadrangular T20 series held in Malaysia on Saturday.

NepalW claimed 13 run victory over Hong KongW in the final game of the tournament.

The game was decided with the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the match was disturbed by rain.

In the final match played at the Bayuemas Sports and Events Complex, Malaysia, Nepal won the toss and chose to field first.

Hong Kong batted first to give chase of 102 runs in 20 overs, losing six wickets. Khushi Dangol of Nepal took 3 wickets accompanied by 1 wicket from Ashmina Karmacharya.

On the Hong Kong side, Kary Chan made 29 runs in 45 balls and Marina Lamphough made 19 runs in 20 balls. The match was stopped due to the rainfall. Nepal played 5.3 overs before the match was stopped.

Nepal was at 36 run with one wicket down when the umpires decided to stop the match.

Indu Barma made 19 runs and Sita Rana Magar made 13 runs, whereas Kajol Shrestha was duck out without any runs.

Nepal was declared winner after the rainfall did not stop.

On the bowling side, Nepal’s Khusi Dangol took three wickets, while Ashmina Karmacharya and Kabita Joshi took one wicket each.

Nepal’s Khusi Dangol was awarded with player of the match award. Nepal had previously beaten Hong Kong by six wickets and Kuwait with 34 runs in the group stage games, but had lost to Malaysia by 6 wickets.

Similarly, Hong Kong had lost Nepal and beat Malaysia by 10 wickets and Kuwait with 16 runs in the group stage games.

The quadrangular series consisted of host Malaysia, Nepal, Hong Kong and Kuwait.

The tournament was held as a preparation of ICC Women’s T20 Asia qualifiers which is going to be held in Malaysia from August 31.