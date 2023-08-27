NTB’s Livelihood Project Wins PATA Awards

The Sustainable Tourism for Livelihood Recovery Project (STLRP), a joint project of the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has received the PATA Gold Awards 2023.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) awarded the Project under the Sustainability and Social Responsibility category for supporting women’s empowerment through tourism. PATA declared NTB the winner of the award through a statement issued on Thursday.

STLRP won the PATA Gold Award last year too. In 2022, it received the award under the Tourism Destination Resilience category.

Generously supported and sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office(MGTO) since 1995, this year’s awards recognise the achievements of 23 separate organisations and individuals, including the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Galaxy Entertainment Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Incheon Tourism Organization, Jeju Tourism Organisation, Kerala Tourism, Korea Tourism Organisation, MGM China, Nepal Tourism Board, Sabah Tourism Board, Sands China Limited, Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, SriLankan Airlines, SOTC Travel Ltd, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Fiji, and TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd., PATA stated.

NTB will receive the award at the PATA Travel Mart 2023 to be held in New Delhi, India, on October 5 reports The Rising Nepal.