Tatopani Border Partially Open For People’s Movement

After almost eight years, the Tatopani border point is set to re-open for people’s movement from Friday after reopening two-way cargo movement in May this year.

Although the two-way cargo movement resumed four months ago, the border has remained inaccessible to the general public for the past eight years.

Chief District Officer Ramesh Neupane said the Chinese authority has informed that the border crossing would be accessible to the public starting from Friday, September 1.

In the initial phase, access will be granted exclusively to the residents living in the border area through the issuance of 24-hour passes, he added.

Dayanand KC, chief customs officer of Tatopani, said that he had received information that initially Nepali citizens would be allowed to travel up to Pulbazar in Tibet. Subsequently, travelers would gradually allow traveling to Khasa under the government’s initiative.

The Immigration Office on the Nepali side has informed the arrangement has been made for 24-hour passes specifically for the residents of the border area.

The border was closed eight years ago after the devastating earthquake of April, 2015. Subsequently, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government imposed restrictions on both cargo and people's movement.

Likewise, the border checkpoint has been only partially opened for several reasons, including landslides and poor road conditions.