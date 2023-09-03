American Senator Hollen Discusses With Nepalis Businessmen On Trade And Investment Issue

American Senator Chris Van Hollen has highlighted Nepal as a promising country for investment. Speaking at an interaction programme organised by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Nepal in Kathmandu the other day, he expressed his commitment to inspire American investors to explore investment opportunities within Nepal.

During the event, Senator Hollen discussed the potential for investments in various sectors in Nepal, including energy, technology, and tourism, in recent times.

He also emphasised the role that AmCham could play in coordinating between Nepal and American investors, citing the long-standing and deep ties between the two nations.

As part of the international programme, AmCham had presented brief videos on energy, technology, and tourism in Nepal based on their priorities.

Senator Hollen acknowledged the significant potential in these sectors within Nepal, highlighting the proactive efforts of the Millennium Challenge Account Nepal in the energy sector. He mentioned that the United States had been supportive not only in the energy sector but also in various other areas in Nepal.

Furthermore, he praised Nepal’s investment-friendly ecosystem and highlighted the ease of doing business in the country. He noted the efforts made by AmCham in promoting effective coordination among American investors.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador to Nepal Dean Thompson expressed his delight in AmCham’s effective coordination with American investors in Nepal.

The programme featured presentations by various American entrepreneurs and businesses, showcasing their investments in Nepal. These included a presentation by Rishi Chopra on Soaltee Hotel, Motilal Dugar on Megha Energy Company, and Hemapal Shrestha on Parakosma Software.

During the programme, Ajit Shah, the President of AmCham, mentioned the vast untapped potential in energy, technology, and tourism sectors in Nepal and emphasised the importance of American investments in these areas.

Source The Rising Nepal