Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 12, 2023, 7:06 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in Madhya Pradesh of India, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

