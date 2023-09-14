Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in South West of Uttar Pradesh State of India, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Bagmati, Koshi and Madhesh Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudurpashcim,Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki and hilly areas of rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and few places of Hilly regions of rest of the country, .