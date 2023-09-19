US, China And Russia Step Up Diplomatic Moves

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has visited Russia for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's Vice President Han Zheng in New York.

Wang met Lavrov in Moscow on Monday. Wang said China and Russia need to act as leading world powers and fulfill their international responsibilities in the face of growing headwinds, such as hegemonic moves and bloc confrontation.

Lavrov stressed the importance of cooperation between China and Russia to ensure justice over global issues.

Their talks likely covered Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov may have briefed Wang on what President Vladimir Putin discussed in recent summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two also could have discussed a plan to hold a China-Russia summit on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, slated for October in China. Putin is expected to attend the forum at Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation.

US Secretary of State Blinken and Chinese Vice President Han met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The talks may have been intended to pave the way for a US-China summit, possibly on the fringes of APEC leaders' meetings that the US will host in November.

Another high-profile meeting between the US and China took place over the weekend, with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meeting in Malta.