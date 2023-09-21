NEA Exported Electricity Worth Of 5.43 Billion Rupees to India In The Last Two Months

During the first two months of the current fiscal year 2080-81, Nepal exported electricity worth Rs.5,43 to India.

In Saun, (July 17- August 17), the first month of the current fiscal, NEA supplied electricity worth around Rs 1.95 billion and the export was amounted to 3.48 billion in the following month of Bhadau (August 18-September 17).

The monthly average selling price was Rs 8.13 paisa per unit and Rs 12.27 paisa per unit respectively and the average rate of two months is Rs 10.37 paisa per unit.

The electricity that was saved during the rainy season after consumption within the country has been exported to India by the authority. The regulatory body has sold approximately 110 MW of electricity to NTPC Vidyut Vyar Nigam Ltd-NVVN, an Indian company, through competition in the day-ahead market of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IX) and more recently, under a medium-term power agreement.

The Central Electricity Authority, part of the Ministry of Electricity of India, granted approval for Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to export 632 MW of electricity to the competitive market, with 522 MW and 110 MW going to NVVN. Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur 400 kV international transmission line is exporting 562 MW of the electricity, while Mahendranagar-Tanakpur 132 kV transmission line is exporting 70 MW.

Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of NEA, stated that the exportation of electricity is boosting Nepal's foreign exchange reserves and decreasing the trade discrepancy between the two nations. "

We are working on augmenting and reinforcing our infrastructure to promote consumption of domestically produced electricity. Additionally, we are also undertaking electrification projects to provide electricity to areas that have lacked it," declared MD Ghising.

"We are implementing measures to expand and optimize the international transmission network between the two nations to export surplus electricity post-consumption," stated Ghising.