Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Sept. 22, 2023, 7:11 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position and low pressure built in Jharkhand Province of India, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province and Gandaki Province

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province and Madesh Province today.

