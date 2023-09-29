Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder and Lightening Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in west, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province and hilly region of rest of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.