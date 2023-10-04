MCC Will Be Implemented Successfully: Minister Dr. Mahat

Minister for Finance Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and MCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alice Albright held a courtesy meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting with the delegation led by CEO Albright at the Ministry of Finance in Singha Durbar, Minister Mahat asserted that the success of MCC projects was essential and all doubts in the past regarding the Project would be cleared if the projects were implemented within the budget, stipulated timeframe and scope.

It may be noted that CEO Albright arrived here last Sunday on a five-day visit to celebrate the successful launch of the MCC-Nepal Compact.

The government and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the US government had signed the Millennium Challenge Compact on 14 September 2017 and the implementation phase commenced since 29 August 2022. The projects ought to be completed within five years of commencement.

Minister Mahat, during the meeting, expressed his confidence that successful implementation of the MCC projects would set an example of good project management.

The Minister, on the occasion, instructed the MCA Nepal that is responsible to enforce the MCC projects to resolve the problems seen in the enforcement of the MCC projects and take forward the projects at the earliest.

CEO Albright said that her visit to Nepal was make the successful launch of the MCC Nepal Compact memorable and to take stock of the issues surfaced during the implementation of the projects. (RSS)