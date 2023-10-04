MCC Will Be Implemented Successfully: Minister Dr. Mahat

MCC Will Be Implemented Successfully: Minister Dr. Mahat

Oct. 4, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

Minister for Finance Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and MCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alice Albright held a courtesy meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting with the delegation led by CEO Albright at the Ministry of Finance in Singha Durbar, Minister Mahat asserted that the success of MCC projects was essential and all doubts in the past regarding the Project would be cleared if the projects were implemented within the budget, stipulated timeframe and scope.

It may be noted that CEO Albright arrived here last Sunday on a five-day visit to celebrate the successful launch of the MCC-Nepal Compact.

The government and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the US government had signed the Millennium Challenge Compact on 14 September 2017 and the implementation phase commenced since 29 August 2022. The projects ought to be completed within five years of commencement.

Minister Mahat, during the meeting, expressed his confidence that successful implementation of the MCC projects would set an example of good project management.

The Minister, on the occasion, instructed the MCA Nepal that is responsible to enforce the MCC projects to resolve the problems seen in the enforcement of the MCC projects and take forward the projects at the earliest.

CEO Albright said that her visit to Nepal was make the successful launch of the MCC Nepal Compact memorable and to take stock of the issues surfaced during the implementation of the projects. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Parliamentary Delegation In Bangladesh
Oct 04, 2023
Nepal Set Target To Make Per Capita Electricity Consumption 1500 Units Per persons By 2035
Oct 04, 2023
Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province
Oct 04, 2023
First Visit By An Australian Parliamentary Delegation To Nepal
Oct 03, 2023
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bajhang
Oct 03, 2023

More on Economy

Nepal Set Target To Make Per Capita Electricity Consumption 1500 Units Per persons By 2035 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
CEO Of MCC And PM Prachanda Discussed On MCC Implementation By Agencies 20 hours, 57 minutes ago
World Bank Projects A Rebound In Nepal’s Economic Growth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 55 minutes ago
Government's Full Support To Move MCC Project Forward: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
ADB'S FORECAST: Nepal's GDP At 4.8 By A Correspondent 2 days ago
NEPAL-CHINA BUSINESS SUMMIT: Dhakal's Leadership By A Correspondent 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepali Parliamentary Delegation In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2023
G7, European Leaders Agree To Continue Support For Ukraine By Agencies Oct 04, 2023
Kevin McCarthy Ousted As US House Speaker By Agencies Oct 04, 2023
Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2023
First Visit By An Australian Parliamentary Delegation To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2023
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bajhang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75