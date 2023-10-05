FNCCI President Discusses Visa, Trade Relations with Indonesian Ambassador

FNCCI President Discusses Visa, Trade Relations with Indonesian Ambassador

Oct. 5, 2023, 12:29 p.m.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal held a meeting with Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Nepal, at the FNCCI Secretariat.

The discussions, which took place on Wednesday, centered on mutual interests in collaboration, business enhancement, and people-to-people relations.

Dhakal, who also serves as the honorary consul of the Republic of Indonesia for Nepal, took the opportunity to request the ambassador's support in reinstating on-arrival visas for Nepali travelers visiting Indonesia.

Notably, Indonesia had suspended on-arrival visas for Nepali citizens in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019.

President Dhakal also sought the support of the Indonesian government in prioritizing Nepali goods in the Indonesian market, a move aimed at boosting trade relations between the two nations.

In response, Ambassador Subolo assured Dhakal of his commitment to these initiatives.

He pledged to engage with the Indonesian government to explore the possibility of reinstating on-arrival visas for Nepali travelers. Additionally, he expressed his intent to support Nepal and Nepali businesspeople in exporting their goods to Indonesia from Nepal.

Nepal and Indonesia have a history of diplomatic relations, and both nations are active participants in various international organizations, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Trade between the two countries has been steadily increasing, with Nepal exporting items such as carpets, tea, and textiles, while Indonesia primarily exports palm oil, machinery, and electronics to Nepal.

This meeting underscores the shared commitment of Nepal and Indonesia to strengthen their economic ties and promote friendly relations.

