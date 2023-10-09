Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur Af Few Places Of Gandaki, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

As low pressure existed in Bangladesh has partial impact on Nepal’s eastern and central region, impacted Nepal’s weather, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.