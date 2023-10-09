Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur Af Few Places Of Gandaki, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur Af Few Places Of Gandaki, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

Oct. 9, 2023, 8:17 a.m.

As low pressure existed in Bangladesh has partial impact on Nepal’s eastern and central region, impacted Nepal’s weather, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Is Ready To Import More Quality Agricultural Products From Nepal: Chinese Ambassador Chen
Oct 09, 2023
10 Nepalis Killed And One Mission In Hamas Terrorists Attack In Israel
Oct 09, 2023
Nepal Could Make The Economy Stronger Through Mobilization Of Its Human Capital: ADB’s Former President Haruhiko Kuroda
Oct 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Province
Oct 08, 2023
India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years
Oct 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderat Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rian or Thnhder In Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh, Gandaki And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudru Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

China Is Ready To Import More Quality Agricultural Products From Nepal: Chinese Ambassador Chen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
10 Nepalis Killed And One Mission In Hamas Terrorists Attack In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2023
Death Toll From Hamas Attacks And Israel Military Strikes Exceeds 1,000 By Agencies Oct 09, 2023
Nepal Should Stand With Israel Against Terrorists Attack By Keshab Poudel Oct 08, 2023
Death toll from Hamas onslaught passes 600, over 100 kidnapped, as Israel strikes Gaza By Agencies Oct 08, 2023
Recent Visit To Mansarovar, Kailash, And Lhasa: Some Experiences By Bishnu Dev Pant Oct 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75