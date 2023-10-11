Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

Oct. 11, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

As monsoon weather is active in central Nepal, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight

