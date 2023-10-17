President Paudel Expressed Condolences To Israeli Ambassador For The Tragic Loss Of Live In Recent Terror Attack In Israel

President Ram Chandra Paudel expressed condolences to ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder for the tragic loss of live in the recent terror attack in Israel during a brief meeting held this morning at hotel soaltee.
Ambassador Goder thanked and appreciated the message of solidarity sent by the government of Nepal and thousands of individuals.
