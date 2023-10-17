President Paudel Expressed Condolences To Israeli Ambassador For The Tragic Loss Of Live In Recent Terror Attack In Israel

President Paudel Expressed Condolences To Israeli Ambassador For The Tragic Loss Of Live In Recent Terror Attack In Israel

Oct. 17, 2023, 12:45 p.m.

President Ram Chandra Paudel expressed condolences to ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder for the tragic loss of live in the recent terror attack in Israel during a brief meeting held this morning at hotel soaltee.

Ambassador Goder thanked and appreciated the message of solidarity sent by the government of Nepal and thousands of individuals.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Is Received Double A In Ikra Rating
Oct 17, 2023
Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta And Significance
Oct 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Bagmati And Koshi
Oct 17, 2023
Birgunj May Face Power Cut In Winter In Case of Obstruction In Transmission Line Upgrading Work, Warns MD Ghising
Oct 16, 2023
KOICA Completes Green School Project Activities 2023
Oct 16, 2023

More on National

KOICA Completes Green School Project Activities 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 41 minutes ago
German Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On German Unity Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
HAMAS TERRORIST ATTACK ON ISRAEL: Nepal To Stand With Israel By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 4 hours ago
Germany Firmly Stands With Israel: German Ambassador Dr. Prinz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Of Nepal Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
PM PRACHANDA’S VISIT TO CHINA: Recalibration Of Nepal's Policy? By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

What You Can Do To Help Israel - Dispelling Myths By Hanan Goder-Goldberger Oct 17, 2023
NEA Is Received Double A In Ikra Rating By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2023
Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2023
On The Belt And Road Cooperation And Partnership 'Model Agreement' By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Oct 17, 2023
US President Biden To Make Wartime ‘Solidarity’ Visit To Israel On Wednesday, Blinken Announces By Agencies Oct 17, 2023
China Hosting Belt And Road International Economic Forum By Agencies Oct 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75