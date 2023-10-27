RPP Chair Lingden To Address Nepali Diaspora In US

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairperson Rajendra Lingden has left for the United States on Thursday evening to take part in the third national convention of the Prabasi Nepali Ekata Samaj, RPP affiliated Nepali diaspora community, to be held in Texas. He went to the US at he invitation of the Samaj. During his visit to the US, the leader is scheduled to inaugurate and address the convention, it has been said.

Similarly, he will attend a momo fair as a chief guest besides meetings and interactions with the Nepali community there, said RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha, also the head of the party publicity department.

Talking to media-persons at Tribhuvan International Airport before departure, the leader said hopelessness took over people despite a change in the system. Following the conclusion of Dashain, Tihar and Chhath festivals, the party central committee meeting will take place and additional public pressure programmes be unveiled, he said. (RSS)