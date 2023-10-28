Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Oct. 28, 2023, 8:44 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

