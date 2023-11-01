Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country

Nov. 1, 2023, 8:27 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country, Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

