Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country , Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at a few places of hilly regions of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .