NIMB Launched Tree Plantation Program In Tokha Municipality Under 'One Account, One Plant'

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) has started a tree plantation program under "NIMB Green Future Savings Account" through "Ek Khata, Ek Viruwa" (one account, one tree) campaign.

NIMB has said that for every customer opening account under the "NIMB Green Future Savings Account", a sapling will be planted and protected.

The bank has started this campaign by planting 500 saplings in Ward No. 2 of Tokha Municipality in collaboration with Lumbini World Peace Forum.

In the tree planting program, Bank employees, Chairman of Lumbini World Peace Forum Basu Gautam, Dharmendra Shrestha, Chairman of Tokha Municipality Ward No. 2, Ward People's Representatives, Women Volunteers and Armed Police Inspector Santosh K.C and their police force were present.

The main purpose of this account is to encourage customers to save for the future as well as contribute to environmental protection. In this account that can be opened for Rs 500, customers can enjoy attractive interest rates, green pin card facility, free check book, free debit card and mobile for the first year. Banking, you can provide free internet banking facilities.

In addition, the bank said that it will also give a 25% discount on Processing Fee to the customer groups, giving preference to Eco Friendly Loans.