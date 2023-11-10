NPEA Announced Launching Of Agora With Suport From UNCDF

Nepal Private Equity Association (NPEA) with Support of UN Capital Development Fund Launch Agora to Promote Alternative Investments for the Country

Nov. 10, 2023, 6:33 p.m.

The Nepal Private Equity Association (NPEA), with the support of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), announced the launch of “Agora” - a web platform connecting entrepreneurs in emerging and frontier markets with investors and experts, fostering collaboration and driving economic growth.

NPEA will leverage the Agora platform to advance the association’s mission of promoting access to finance for Nepalese small and medium-sized enterprises in support of innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship.

Today’s announcement will commence a call-to-action among NPEA’s membership, which includes investment firms, fund managers and financial services providers, to leverage the Agora platform in advancing the strategic objectives of the Association.

NPEA and UNCDF had agreed on jointly supporting the launch of Agora in July prior to the platform becoming live in October. With the NPEA’s deployment of Agora, the association will support Nepal in becoming one of the inaugural countries to officially deploy the Agora platform in country.

“We are pleased to have this partnership with UNCDF. Agora will complement our deal sharing platform and provide access to our entrepreneurs and investors to a much wider perspective. As Nepal Private Equity Association strives to enhance the alternative investment ecosystem in Nepal partnerships such as this help expedite innovation,” said Siddhant Raj Pandey, Chairman of NPEA.”

“Agora is a global public good that can be leveraged to provide the best total service to the Nepalese enterprise ecosystem, whether they are SMEs are larger in size,” said Xavier Michon, Deputy Executive Secretary of UNCDF.

“Agora will bridge the information gap that prevents investment finance from reaching promising projects in the world’s emerging and frontier economies. By bridging this gap, Agora will help deliver critical lifelines of capital to the businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities in Nepal that have been underserved by the global financial architecture.”

Among the objectives of the Association, NPEA endeavors to strengthen and promote Nepal’s private and alternative investment ecosystem. Through Agora, NPEA will look to close the information gap to position Nepalese SMEs in accessing investment finance from regional and global capital providers.

Additionally, as an aggregator and database of investors, NPEA will look to use Agora to nurture collaboration between private equity and venture capital firms within Nepal as well as collaboration between Nepalese firms and those operating at regional and global levels.

By utilizing cutting-edge algorithms and artificial intelligence to facilitate connections between entrepreneurs and investors, Agora supports entrepreneurs in accessing a diverse pool of investors to improve their funding prospects, while investors discover tailored opportunities that unlock the potential of emerging and frontier markets. In collaboration with a network of like-minded partners, UNCDF is deploying Agora as a global public good, with an eye of reaching approximately 20 countries by the end of 2023.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAWTEE Organized A Workshop To Discuss Nepal-China Trade, Prospects And Challenges
Nov 10, 2023
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Foreign Minister Of Nepal
Nov 10, 2023
Russian Volunteer Medial Team In Nepal To Provide Medical Care
Nov 10, 2023
NIMB Has Decided To Donate Rs. 5 Million Assistance For Earthquake Victims
Nov 10, 2023
India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims
Nov 10, 2023

More on Economy

SAWTEE Organized A Workshop To Discuss Nepal-China Trade, Prospects And Challenges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
NIMB Has Decided To Donate Rs. 5 Million Assistance For Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
UPPER ARUN AND DUDH KOSHI: Support Assured By A Correspondent 13 hours, 55 minutes ago
APEC, CCA, And WRI Launch Energy Access Explorer Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
NIMB Launched Tree Plantation Program In Tokha Municipality Under 'One Account, One Plant' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
IME Group Hands Over Cheque Of Rs 15 Million To PM Disaster Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023
Russian Volunteer Medial Team In Nepal To Provide Medical Care By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023
India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023
EU Provides Support To Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023
International Conference On Mountain Hydrology Organized By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2023
Senior officials From Japan And China Discuss Possible Kishida-Xi Summit By Agencies Nov 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75