Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.