Korala Check Point In Mustang Comes Into Operation

Korala check point at Lo Manthang rural municipality in Mustang district has come into operation again from Monday after four years.

The check point was formally inaugurated in the presence of representatives of governments of Nepal and China.

On the occasion, member of House of Representatives Yogesh Gauchan Thakali, Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of Gandaki Province, Dipendra Bahadur Thapa, Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Dhan Raj Acharya, Chief District Officer of Mustang, Janak Raj Panta and people's representatives of Lo-Ghekar Damodar Kunda and Lo Manthang rural municipalities were present from the side of Nepal.

Likewise, officials of customs, border monitoring, public security bureau, commerce bureau, border control and dry port management committee were present from Chinese side.

Chairperson of Lo Manthang rural municipality, Tasi Narbu Gurung, said China gifted 100,000 kilogrammes of food grains, clothes and daily essentials to the locals of Lo Manthang and Lo-Ghekar Damodar Kunda rural municipalities on the first day of resumption of check point.

Locals of both rural municipalities have started visiting China on the basis of identity card, said CDO Panta. The check point was completely shut down from 2076 BS after coronavirus pandemic.

'Departure and Entry Permits for Residents of Nepal-China Border Area Nepal- China' was distributed to around 1,000 people of Lo-Manthang and Lo-Ghekar Damodar Kund rural municipalities as the preparation for operation of Korala check point.

"Those who have entry pass have the facility to travel to and from China at any time", he shared.

Panta mentioned that temporary infrastructures have been built on Nepal's side near Korala check point and arrangement of regular presence of security personnel has also been made." (RSS)