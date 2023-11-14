Poltical Leaders Deamnded The Restoration Of Social Media Site Tik Tok

Poltical Leaders Deamnded The Restoration Of Social Media Site Tik Tok

Nov. 14, 2023, 9:12 a.m.

Along with Former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, Nepali Congress leader Shekhar Koirala, General Secretary Gagan Thapa and Bishow Prakas Sharma, RPP leader Rajendra Lingden and Swatantra Party leader Rabi Lamichhane opposed the decision of the government to ban Tik Tok social media site.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Bhattarai asked the government to restore the Tik Tok social media site revoking its decision to ban it. RPP leader Ligden said the decision banning social media site is unacceptable.

Swatantra Party leader Rabi Lamichhane also demanded to immediately revoke the decision banning the social media work site.

Although it was necessary to regulate the social networking sites to discourage their misuse, they should not be closed in the name of regulating them,” said Thapa.

He charged that the government was heading towards the opposite direction by deciding to close TikTok.

Lawmaker Thapa's remarks come following a meeting of the Council of Ministers today decided to close TikTok in Nepal. He said it is wrong to ban the social site in the name of regulating it.

"Regulation is required to dissuade those misusing the social networking sites, but it is blatantly wrong to close them down in the name of regulating them. This is something to do with the government's intention rather than shutting or not shutting down one social media site," Thapa said in his social site.

The NC general secretary accused that the government's motive appears to be of muzzling 'freedom of expression and personal freedom'. "The government should correct this step," he demanded.(RSS)

Agencies

Korala Check Point In Mustang Comes Into Operation
Nov 14, 2023
Hamas Has Lost Control In Gaza: Israeli Defense Minister
Nov 14, 2023
WHO says Shifa Hospital No Longer Functioning; Israel Nabs 20 Terrorists Deep In Gaza
Nov 13, 2023
Iran, Saudi Arabia Leaders Meet For First Time Since Restoring Diplomatic Ties
Nov 12, 2023
Netanyahu Vows To Defeat Hamas Even If Israel Has To ‘Stand Firm Against The World’
Nov 12, 2023

More on News

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Minister For Foreign Affairs of Japan KAMIKAWA Yoko Sent A Message Of Condolences To Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Lok Raj Baral’s New Book Monarchy to Republic Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Government Announces Rs. 200,000 Relief To Each Earth Quake Victim By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
PM Prachanda Hosts Dinner Reception In Honour Of UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hilly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Govardhan Puja 2023: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2023
Korala Check Point In Mustang Comes Into Operation By Agencies Nov 14, 2023
Hamas Has Lost Control In Gaza: Israeli Defense Minister By Agencies Nov 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy in Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2023
Kul Man Ghising, NEA Laxmi Puja And Era Of Light By Keshab Poudel Nov 13, 2023
Gai Tihar 2023: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75