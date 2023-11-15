Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Earthquake Affected Districts Of Karnali

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Karnali and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali, Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country . There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

There will be partly cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karali and Lumhini Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.