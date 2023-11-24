FM Saud Requested Quarter To Help To Early Release of Bipin Joshi

FM Saud Requested Qatar’s State Minister To Help To Early Release Nepalese National Bipin Joshi

Nov. 24, 2023, 7:07 p.m.

Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud has requested the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, for assistance in facilitating the early release of Nepali national Bipin Joshi.

The request was made during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

Foreign Minister Saud praised the State of Qatar for their crucial mediation in achieving the agreement for a humanitarian pause in Gaza and the release of hostages.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar visited Foreign Minister Saud at his Ministry today. The two dignitaries discussed mutual interests such as employment, trade, investment, development cooperation, and high-level exchanges.

The State Minister of Qatar has pledged to assist with the prompt release of Nepalese national Joshi, who was abducted by Hamas on October 7th in Southern Israel, as confirmed by Minister Saud's tweet. The Qatari side informed their continuous efforts in releasing the hostages and easing the humanitarian situation.

Later in the afternoon, Minister for Foreign Affairs N. P. Saud hosted luncheon to welcome the Qatari delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

