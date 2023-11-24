NEA Exported Worth Of Rs.12.5 Billion Electricity To India

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has exported electricity worth 12.5 billion rupees to India in the first four months of the current financial year (FY) 2080/81.

The authority has earned 12.55 billion rupees by exporting 1.36 billion 1.2 million units of electricity in July, August, October and October of the current year.

Electricity export is 4 billion 86 crore 44 lakh rupees more than the same period of last year 2079-80. In the first four months of last year, 983 million units of electricity were exported and 7 billion 63 million 64 million rupees were earned.

The authority had started selling the electricity saved in the rainy season in the Indian market from June this year. From last May to October, 1.62 billion 1.6 million units of electricity have been exported and 14.5 billion 2.1 million rupees have been earned.

Nea has exported electricity worth 2 billion 1476 million rupees in August, 3 billion 478 million rupees in August, 4 billion 1777 million rupees in October and 2 billion 697 million rupees in October. The overall average selling rate of electricity for four months is 9 rupees 18 paise per unit. The overall average sales rate for the same period last year was Rs 7.76 paise per unit.

Kulan Manghisingh, Managing Director of NEA, said that 7.84 billion Indian rupees were earned from electricity export during four months, which contributed to reducing the foreign exchange reserves of the country and the trade deficit between Nepal and India.

The authority has been exporting the electricity saved in the rainy season to India. Through competition in the day-ahead market of IX and according to the mid-term electricity agreement, NEA is selling about 110 megawatts of electricity to the Indian company NTPC Electricity Trade Corporation Ltd. Selling.

The Central Electricity Authority of India has also allowed the sale of 44 MW of electricity in the real time market in the first phase out of the 522 MW approved for export to the competitive market through NTPCVidyutVyapar Nigam Ltd-NVVN.

NEA has received approval for the export of 632 MW of 522 MW and 110 MW to NVVN in the competitive market. Out of this, 562 MW of electricity is being exported from the Dhalkebar-Muzaffar 400 kV international transmission line and 70 megawatts from the Mahendranagar-Tanakpur 132 kV transmission line.