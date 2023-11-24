PM Prachanda Meets Qatar Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairsof the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi called on the. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ this morning.

Matters of mutual interest including trade, investment, development cooperation and employment of Nepali nationals in Qatar were discussed. The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s mediation in humanitarian pause in Gaza and release of hostages. On the occasion, the Prime Minister requested for cooperation of the Governmentof Qatarin securing the release of Bipin Joshi from the captivity of Hamas.