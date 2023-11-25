Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Nov. 25, 2023, 8:33 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

