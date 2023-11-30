PM Prachanda Arrived In Dubai To Attend COP28

PM Prachanda Arrived In Dubai To Attend COP28

Nov. 30, 2023, 8:50 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda arrived in Dubai to address the COP 28 Summit and hold the meeting with various leaders. He will address COP28 on 2 December as head of Nepali delegation.

Leading Nepali delegation to the COP28, PM Prachanda left last night in a schedule flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation.

Prime Minister is scheduled to attend High-level Segment of the COP 28-World Climate Action Summit being held from 01-02 December 2023. The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister will deliver a national statement on 02 December 2023.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the 52nd Union Day Celebration of the United Arab Emirates and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony hosted by the UAE.

Prime Minister is hosting a high-level side event entitled “Call of the Mountain: Who Saves us from the Climate Crisis?”to raise voice of Nepal on climate change as well as promote mountain agenda in the COP negotiation process.

In the margins of the High-Level Segment, Prime Minister will havebilateral meetings with heads of state, heads of government and other high dignitaries attending the Conference.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi, interact with Nepali community and address the Nepal-UAE Business Summit.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ms. Ganga Dahal, Minister for Forest and Environment Dr Birendra Prasad Mahato and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Prime Minister will return on 03 December 2023.

