Nepal And World Bank Launched $ 103.84 Million Nepal Quality Health Systems Program

Government of Nepal and World Bank Launch $103.84 Million Nepal Quality Health Systems Program to Strengthen Nepal’s Health System

Dec. 1, 2023, 4:42 p.m.

The Nepal Quality Health Systems Program was jointly launched today by the Additional Health Secretary, Dr. Tanka Barakoti and World Bank Practice Manager for the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice, Feng Zhao.

The Program aims to improve the readiness of the health system for delivery of quality healthcare, enhance coverage of health insurance, and strengthen health emergency preparedness and response capacity at the provincial and local levels.

The five-year Program is financed by a $100 million concessional loan from the International Development Association and a $3.84 million grant from the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Trust Fund.

“The Nepal Quality Health Systems Program supports three critical reform agenda envisaged by the Government of Nepal on its journey towards universal health coverage: quality of healthcare, financial protection in health, and resilient health systems” said Dr. Tanka Barakoti, Additional Health Secretary.

The Program will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Population with the coordination of the Health Insurance Board at the federal, provincial and local levels in Koshi and Gandaki provinces to help achieve the strategic objectives of Nepal’s Health Sector Strategic Plan, 2023-2030. These include enhancing efficiency and responsiveness of Nepal’s health system, promoting sustainable financing and social protection in health, and promoting equitable access to quality health services.

“We are delighted that we can support the Nepal Quality Health Systems Program to help Nepal build a responsive, inclusive, and resilient health system—a key driver of Nepal’s Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development (GRID) agenda,” said Feng Zhao, World Bank Practice Manager for the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice.

The financing agreements for the Program were signed in October 2023 by the Government of Nepal and the World Bank.

