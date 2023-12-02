Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province

Dec. 2, 2023, 9:09 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region Koshi Province. There are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

