Prime Minister Pledges To Implement NHRC Recommendations

Dec. 11, 2023, 6:49 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has pledged to ensure the full implementation of recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Addressing a function organised by the NHRC, marking the 75th International Human Rights Day, here today, the Prime Minister said he would initiate to implement all the NHRC recommendations.

On the occasion, the government head said the government is consistently working to amend the act relating to transitional justice so as to make survivors feel of a greater justice. "Politically, I am also effortful to make this happen," he said, pledging all sorts of possible support to make the NHRC further empowered and resourceful.

He utilised the forum to remind that the Constitution has identified 31 rights as fundamental rights of the citizens. "The government is committed to the protection of human rights."

NHRC Chair Top Bahadur Magar apprised the Prime Minister that only 15.3 percent NHRC recommendations have been enforced, urging the government to prioritise the implementation of NHRC advices. Taking the opportunity to brief the Prime Minister of challenges the NHRC is facing for operations due to its quake-damaged structures, he called on the government to swiftly conclude the transitional justice issues.

NGO Federation President Ram Prasad Subedi said though Nepal's constitution is exemplary, improvements are needed in the status of constitutional mechanism and its implementation. "Frustrating remarks about republic are due to failure of State's mechanism to work efficiently."


Fifteenth Human Rights Magna Meet coordinator Dipak Soni advised the government to be serious about concluding the transitional justice procedures. "Human Rights of each citizen be guaranteed."

On the occasion, Bajura-based media and health worker Prakash Bahadur Singh was awarded the 'Human Rights Prize' carrying a purse of Rs 50,000 while rights activist Bhawani Kumari Koirala received the Dayaram Memorial Award.

NHRC member Lily Thapa drew the government's attention towards the non-implementation of the NHRC recommendations regarding compensation for survivors of human rights violations. (RSS)

