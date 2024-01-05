Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishanker Completed Nepal Visit

Upon completion of his official visit to Nepal in connection with the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission, Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar left Kathmandu for Delhi today.

He was seen off by Minister for Foreign N. P Saud and Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal at the TIA.

Before leaving for India, the External Affairs Minister of India visited Pashupatinath Temple and planted a Rudrakchya tree. Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs. Saud and Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. Jaishankar jointly inaugurated this morning the Tribhuvan University Central Library building, constructed with the Government of India's grant assistance.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Saud and Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar witnessed the exchange of the following agreements.

The Ministers witnessed the handover of fifth tranche of the post Jajarkot-earthquake relief supply provided by the Government of India. In addition, the Government of India will provide financial assistance package for post-Jajarkot-earthquake reconstruction.

“Various aspects of Nepal-India relations were discussed on the occasion under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others,” MOFA comments in X.

Most importantly, Nepal and India sings an agreement under which India will purchase 10,000 MW of power from Nepal.

आज बिहानै पशुपतिनाथ मन्दिरको दर्शन गर्न पाउँदा मन आनन्दित भएको छ । Nepal India सम्बन्ध र हाम्रा दुई देशका जनताको कल्याणका लागि प्रार्थना गरेँ । Dr. Jai Shankar writes in X.

Joined my colleague FM @NPSaudnc at the inauguration of Tribhuvan University Central Library, 25 schools, 32 health facilities and culture sector project.