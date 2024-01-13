Melamchi Water To Be Distributed In Kathmandu From January 15

Water from the Melamchi water supply project, which has been blocked due to damage due to floods and landslides, will reach Kathmandu in the next four days. Melamchi water has been diverted to Kathmandu since Wednesday evening after repairing the blocked area.

Padma Bahadur Kunwar, Senior Divisional Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee informed that the water has been diverted to Kathmandu since Wednesday evening as per the agreement between Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee and construction company Sino Hydro on 3rd of January this year.

He said, "Melamchi water has been diverted to Kathmandu in response to the demand of the builders. Since there is half of the water in the 27 km long tunnel, the water of Melamchi river will reach the water treatment center at Sundarijal in Kathmandu in the next four days."

He said that although the work of water diversion was started with an action plan of about 28 days, the water diversion from Helambu to Sundarijal was completed in 21 days. Kathmandu Valley Water Supply Limited is preparing to distribute Melamchi water for Kathmandu Valley residents from next January 1st.

Zakki Ahmad Ansari, Project Director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee informed that 170 million liters of water is coming to Kathmandu daily from Melamchi. Kunwar, Senior Divisional Engineer, said that the project has repaired Gate No. 21, Gate No. 9 and Gate No. 1 of Ambathan and sent water to Kathmandu since Wednesday evening.

According to him, the builders mobilized more than 45 workers and necessary machines daily to build the structure damaged by the flood.