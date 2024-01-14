Upper Tamakoshi's Auction Shares: Huge Crowds Of Applicants Lined Up For Hours

Jan. 14, 2024, 6:13 p.m.

Today is the last chance to apply for the rightful shares of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited. On the last day of applying for company rights, LS Capital and Citizen Investment Fund are crowded. Investors have been queuing up for hours and applying.

Upper Tamakoshi rush 1.png

Investors have been lining up at LS Capital since morning to apply for shares. They have applied for the shares of the company at the rate of 150 to 160 rupees per share. The company has put 1 crore 70 lakh 19 thousand 30 shares of unallocated right shares on sale. The company has auctioned the unsold shares of the rights issued from September 4 to October 9. The rights are going to be sold through the auction process.

Upper Tamakoshi share rush 2.png

Those who want to buy can get the application form from Citizen Investment Fund, Naya Baneshwar, Kathmandu, Sunrise Capital Limited Kamalpokhari, Kathmandu and Lakshmi Sunrise Bank Biratnagar, Dharan, Birganj, Janakpur, Hetouda, Narayanghat, Pokhara, Baglung, Nepalganj, Surkhet, Dhangadhi and Charikot and can explain. After the sale of rights shares, the paid-up capital of the company will be 21.18 billion rupees.

