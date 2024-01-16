NOC Has Reduced The Fuel Prices

Issuing a press statement today, the NOC said that the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has decreased by Rs 1 per litre.

According to the NOC, the price of petrol is fixed Rs 163.5 per litre in Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Birgunj and Rs 153.5 per litre to diesel and kerosene in those depots.

Likewise, the price of per litre petrol is fixed Rs 165 in Dang and Surkhet, and Rs 166 in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal.

The NOC shared that the price of petroleum products was slashed as per the new price list received from the Indian Oil Corporation.